Barzani Urges Protection of Kurdish Rights in Call With Syrian President

President Barzani stresses peace and protection of Kurdish rights amid developments in Syria.

44 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani held a telephone conversation with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Tuesday evening, Jan. 20, 2026, according to a statement released by the Barzani headquarters.

During the call, President al-Sharaa briefed Barzani on the latest developments in Syria, noting that an agreement has been reached with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The details of the agreement were not disclosed in the statement.

In response, President Barzani reiterated his longstanding position in support of peace and stability, emphasizing that the rights and dignity of the Kurdish people must be safeguarded.

He underlined the importance of protecting Kurdish legitimate rights within the broader political process in Syria.

The phone call comes amid heightened regional attention to negotiations and security arrangements in Syria, particularly concerning Kurdish areas and the future relationship between Damascus and Kurdish forces.

According to a statement from the Syrian presidency, during the call, both leaders stressed the importance of maintaining continuous coordination to strengthen peace and security and to explore appropriate solutions for resolving ongoing conflicts in the region.

President Sharaa reaffirmed that the national, political, and civil rights of Kurds in Syria are fully guaranteed, underscoring the Syrian government’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of all components of society.

According to the Syrian Presidency statement, President Barzani welcomed and expressed support for the recent agreement between the Syrian government and the SDF, describing the step as important and positive for promoting stability and dialogue.

"Both sides agreed to continue consultations and coordination to help resolve differences, reinforce stability, and serve the public interest, emphasizing that sustained dialogue remains essential to achieving lasting peace in the region," read the statement.