Qamishlo Residents Welcome Major Barzani Charity Foundation Aid Convoy

Residents in Qamishlo welcomed a major humanitarian convoy from the Barzani Charity Foundation as displaced families described severe shortages and repeated displacement across western Kurdistan.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – As night fell over Qamishlo, streets filled with residents holding Kurdistan flags, gathering to welcome a large humanitarian convoy from the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) as it entered the city, bringing much-needed assistance amid escalating displacement and hardship.

The convoy, consisting of dozens of aid trucks, ambulances, and specialized teams, reached the city center overnight. Residents from across the city, including children, elderly men, and women, assembled along the streets, chanting slogans of national unity and expressing public appreciation for the arrival of the BCF teams.

Several participants in the reception spoke of their gratitude toward President Masoud Barzani. Bakhtiyar Rasul, one of the residents present, said the assistance carried particular importance under current conditions. “We thank President Barzani for always standing by his people,” he said. “This humanitarian and diplomatic effort gives us reassurance in these difficult times.”

Another resident, Fatima Hemo, spoke emotionally about the convoy’s arrival. “We are devoted to President Barzani,” she said. “His support for Rojava Kurdistan is extremely important. As long as the world exists, may President Masoud Barzani exist.”

The Barzani Charity Foundation has previously delivered humanitarian assistance to western Kurdistan on multiple occasions. During the 2023 earthquake, it was the first charitable organization to deliver aid to Afrin, according to the information provided.

The arrival of the convoy comes as large numbers of civilians in western Kurdistan remain displaced due to fighting and instability in cities including Aleppo, Raqqa, and Tabqa. Many displaced families are currently sheltering in school buildings in Qamishlo under difficult humanitarian conditions.

A displaced woman from Afrin living in Qamishlo, told Kurdistan24 that her family has endured repeated displacement. “We used to live in Afrin, then because of the war we moved to Tabqa, and now, as a result of the latest fighting, we have ended up here, living in this school,” she said.

She added that civilians were exhausted by years of conflict and displacement. “We are tired of war and displacement. Enough war, enough killing and bloodshed,” she said. “We are not strangers in this country. We are Syrians, and we want our rights. We want to live in peace, away from war, killing, and displacement.” She appealed to all parties to bring the fighting to an end, warning that children were suffering from hunger without adequate assistance.

Another displaced resident said families lacked even the most basic necessities. “We have nothing here, no fuel and no food,” the person said. “Everyone is tired of war, and we want to live in peace and return to our homes. This is the fourth time we have been displaced.” The resident also called on the international community, major powers, and all parties to stop the fighting.

On Wednesday, Musa Ahmed, head of the Barzani Charity Foundation, Speaking at a press conference said, “by directive of President Masoud Barzani, the foundation had dispatched its largest humanitarian aid convoy to western Kurdistan.”

According to Ahmed, the convoy includes 67 trucks carrying humanitarian assistance. In addition to food supplies and heating equipment, the aid contains 22 categories of daily-use materials. Healthcare services, ambulances, and specialized medical teams are also part of the mission.

He said more than 150 staff members from the Barzani Charity Foundation have been deployed to western Kurdistan to manage and oversee the distribution of the aid, which is expected to be delivered to displaced families in the shortest possible time.

The arrival of the convoy in Qamishlo has provided a moment of relief for residents and displaced families who say humanitarian assistance remains urgently needed amid continued displacement and instability.