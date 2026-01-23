Iraqi PM, U.S. Envoy Barrack Discuss Syria Stability, Counterterrorism Cooperation

The discussions further focused on strengthening cooperation in counterterrorism, as well as laying the groundwork for economic cooperation and sustainable development that would contribute to lasting regional security.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Sudani on Thursday received U.S. Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack to discuss regional developments and the evolving situation in Syria, according to an official statement from Iraqi Prime Minister's press office.

During the meeting, Sudani stressed that security and stability in Syria are vital not only for Iraq but for the wider region, underscoring the importance of preserving Syria’s territorial unity and preventing further instability. He also highlighted Iraq’s continued commitment to combating terrorism and supporting regional efforts aimed at long-term stability.

The discussions further focused on strengthening cooperation in counterterrorism, as well as laying the groundwork for economic cooperation and sustainable development that would contribute to lasting regional security.

For his part, Barrack conveyed the gratitude of U.S. President Donald Trump for the Iraqi government’s efforts to promote regional stability, praising Iraq’s role during what he described as a critical period for the Middle East.

The meeting comes amid heightened regional security coordination, as Iraq moves forward with a comprehensive plan to transfer ISIS prisoners from Syria to secure detention facilities inside the country.

Iraq’s Interior Ministry has confirmed that the transfer process is being implemented under strict security measures, with detainees distributed among prisons in Nasiriyah, Hillah, and Nineveh provinces. According to Interior Ministry spokesperson Miqdad Miri, approximately 7,000 ISIS prisoners are being transferred weekly, including around 5,000 foreign nationals and 2,000 Iraqi citizens.

To safeguard the process, Iraqi authorities have established three defensive security lines along the Syrian border, overseen respectively by border guards, the Iraqi army, and the Popular Mobilization Forces.

The Interior Ministry says these measures reflect Iraq’s broader commitment to counterterrorism, border protection, and regional security, in coordination with international partners.