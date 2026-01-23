Autonomous Administration Official Proposes Initiative to End Syria Hostilities Following Recent Displacement

Elham Ahmad launched an initiative to end the war, citing mass displacement and educational damage, while the SDF dismissed a fighter for violating ethical standards by posing with deceased gunmen.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Elham Ahmad, the Co-Chair of the Department of Foreign Relations of the Autonomous Administration, announced on Saturday the launch of a new diplomatic initiative intended to end the ongoing conflict in northern Syria. The proposal arrives as the region grapples with a significant humanitarian crisis, characterized by mass displacement and the suspension of essential services, while the military command of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) moved to address internal disciplinary issues to maintain its stated ethical standards.

In a series of statements published on the social media platform X, Ahmad emphasized that the establishment of a comprehensive ceasefire and the immediate cessation of all military operations must serve as the primary step toward the realization of the agreement announced on January 18.

According to the foreign relations official, these measures constitute the "cornerstone" of any sustainable political framework in the current environment. She indicated that the Autonomous Administration is prioritizing the stabilization of the security landscape to allow for the broader implementation of existing diplomatic accords.

The diplomatic push by Ahmad is framed against a backdrop of deteriorating conditions for civilians in the region. She reported that recent days have seen a "wave of mass displacement" as residents have been forced to flee numerous villages and towns due to the proximity of active combat.

Ahmad noted that the current population is "hopefully awaiting a safe return" to their respective homelands, a process that she argues is contingent upon the success of her proposed initiative.

In addition to the physical displacement of families, the official highlighted the systemic toll the war has taken on the region’s infrastructure. Specifically, she noted that the prevailing tensions have caused significant damage to the educational process, disrupting the lives of students and educators across the northeast.

"Despite the difficulty of the situation, we continue our work and are launching an initiative to end this war," Ahmad stated. She further expressed appreciation for both national and international efforts currently underway to de-escalate the situation and bring a measure of calm to the contested areas.

The initiative follows a previous message of gratitude issued by Ahmad on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, in which she addressed the Kurdish people both within the homeland and the global diaspora. In that communique, she characterized the vocal and political support of the Kurdish community as a vital component of the region’s survival.

She asserted that the movements of the diaspora have created a "true line of defense" that protects the dignity of the population and their right to live in freedom and security. Ahmad concluded her appeal by urging continued global advocacy, framing the current struggle as an effort to "end the threat of genocide" against the Kurdish people in Syria.

While the political leadership focuses on international diplomacy, the military command of the Syrian Democratic Forces has been required to address conduct on the battlefield.

On Saturday, January 24, 2026, the SDF Media Center issued a communiqué regarding what it termed an "undesirable incident" involving one of its personnel. The General Command reported that it had been monitoring images and news reports showing a fighter posing for a photograph alongside the bodies of deceased gunmen from the opposing side.

According to the SDF, the incident took place following an engagement in which their forces repelled an attack by Damascus-affiliated armed groups. The skirmish occurred in the village of Khurus, located to the south of Kobane. The military leadership acted swiftly following the discovery of the images, announcing the immediate dismissal of the fighter from the ranks of the SDF.

"In light of our commitment to military, humanitarian, and ethical values, we announce that the fighter was immediately dismissed from the ranks of our forces," the Media Center stated. The communiqué further clarified that the individual has been referred to a military court to face legal measures in accordance with the force's internal regulations.

The SDF leadership sought to distance the organization from the soldier's actions, describing them as an "individual and isolated act" that does not represent the overarching principles of the force. The military command reiterated that the SDF has a long-standing reputation for respecting international humanitarian standards, which includes the protection of the dignity of the deceased. The statement characterized ethical values as a "red line" that must not be crossed by its members, even during active hostilities with Damascus-affiliated groups.

The dual developments—the diplomatic initiative by Elham Ahmad and the disciplinary actions by the SDF command—reflect an effort by the Autonomous Administration to project an image of governance and accountability amidst the chaos of the Syrian war.

As Ahmad continues to seek a permanent end to military operations, the regional administration appears to be emphasizing both its commitment to a negotiated peace and its adherence to the humanitarian laws of war.

The success of the proposed initiative remains to be seen as the region waits for responses from national and international actors. However, for the thousands of displaced civilians currently sheltering away from their homes, the official's call for a safe return remains the most urgent priority in a landscape defined by both diplomatic hope and military volatility.