Kurdish Autonomous Administration Warns Siege of Kobani Risks Humanitarian Catastrophe, Urges Urgent Intervention

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria warned that the siege of Kobani risks a major humanitarian catastrophe, urging immediate international intervention and humanitarian access as documented violations against civilians continue.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - With Kobani encircled under what it describes as an intense and suffocating siege, the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (DAANES) has sounded an urgent alarm, warning that the city stands on the brink of a large-scale humanitarian catastrophe and calling for immediate international intervention to prevent further suffering.

In an urgent appeal issued on Saturday, the DAANES addressed domestic and global public opinion, warning of the grave danger facing Kobani as a result of the tightening siege imposed on the city.

In its statement, the Administration said the siege has placed the lives of hundreds of thousands of civilians at risk and has pushed the city to the edge of catastrophe. It stressed that Kobani is not merely a city, but a symbol of resistance and a frontline in the fight against terrorism and in the defense of human values. Targeting Kobani, the statement added, constitutes an assault on the will of free peoples.

In response to the escalating and dangerous situation, the Autonomous Administration emphasized the urgent need to reach a swift solution, including the opening of safe and calm corridors to allow the delivery of humanitarian and medical aid and the evacuation of the wounded without any conditions or obstacles.

The Administration held the international community and the United Nations legally and morally responsible, calling on them to intervene immediately to halt attacks being carried out against areas of the Jazira, which it said have become a direct threat to internal stability and civil peace.

In another section of the statement, the Autonomous Administration praised what it described as the heroic resistance of the people of Hasakah and the Jazira in northeast Syria (Western Kurdistan). It called on residents of the region to raise the level of legitimate resistance and to unite all capabilities to protect achievements and safeguard the future of coming generations.

The statement concluded with a stark warning: silence in the face of what is happening amounts to complicity in the crime, and urgent intervention is a humanitarian duty that cannot be delayed.

The warning comes amid the publication by the Syrian Democratic Forces of documented file presenting evidence of what it described as war crimes committed against civilians in Rojava within less than 17 days of an ongoing military campaign. According to the document, the material represents only a limited sample, as numerous additional violations have occurred without documentation or international monitoring.

The file includes documented cases involving civilians and non-combatants, including reports of arbitrary detention, humiliation, forced displacement, attacks on medical facilities, and abuses carried out in neighborhoods such as Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh in Aleppo. It also references incidents linked to the siege of hospitals, the obstruction of food and medical supplies, and the targeting of civilians during military operations.

In its submission, the SDF stated that the documented violations warrant urgent investigation and an appropriate international response, underscoring that the absence of accountability risks further escalation and humanitarian harm.

As the siege on Kobani tightens, the Autonomous Administration has reiterated that immediate action, not statements of concern, is required to prevent a humanitarian disaster and to uphold the principles of protection for civilians and human dignity.