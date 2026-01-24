Syria Releases 126 Juvenile ISIS Detainees From Raqqa Prison

Reports indicate the release occurred on Saturday after authorities confirmed all freed detainees were juveniles, following a review of their records that found no immediate security threat.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Syrian domestic media reported on Saturday that Syrian security forces have released 126 detainees linked to the Islamic State (ISIS) from al-Aqtan Prison in the city of Raqqa, citing their status as minors under the age of 18 at the time of detention.

According to the reports, the release took place on Saturday, after authorities confirmed that all those freed were juveniles. Syrian officials allegedly told local media that the decision followed a review of detainees’ personal records and did not indicate that the individuals posed an immediate security threat.

A security source at Syria’s Interior Ministry stated that the review was conducted through the ministry’s newly launched digital platform, allowing officials to verify personal data electronically.

The assessment concluded that the detainees were under 18 years old, prompting a decision to release them in line with applicable procedures for minors.

The Interior Ministry announced the launch of its new digital application, titled “Your Voice Is Heard,” on Jan. 21, 2025. The platform is intended to provide citizens with easier and faster access to official services and to streamline administrative and security processes across the country.

The development comes amid major shifts in control over detention facilities in northern and eastern Syria. Al-Aqtan Prison had previously been under the authority of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which for years oversaw large numbers of ISIS detainees captured during the campaign against the group.

However, following recent offensives by the Syrian Arab Army in Aleppo, Raqqa, and Deir ez-Zor provinces, the prison fell under the control of the Syrian government.

The fate of ISIS detainees—particularly juveniles—has long been a sensitive and contentious issue in Syria. Thousands of minors have been detained over the years, many recruited or coerced by ISIS during its territorial control.

International organizations and human rights groups have repeatedly called for differentiated treatment for children associated with armed groups, emphasizing rehabilitation and reintegration rather than prolonged detention.

Raqqa, once the de facto capital of ISIS, remains a focal point in debates over justice, accountability, and post-conflict governance. The transfer of authority from the SDF to Damascus has raised new questions about how detainees are processed and what legal frameworks are being applied under renewed state control.

Syrian authorities have not provided further details on the post-release arrangements for the juveniles, including whether rehabilitation programs or monitoring mechanisms are in place.

The decision, however, underscores the broader challenges facing Syria as it seeks to reassert control over former conflict zones while addressing the legacy of ISIS and the complex humanitarian and security issues tied to juvenile detainees.