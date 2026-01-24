DAANES to Kurdistan24: "Another child in Kobani has died due to a lack of oxygen."

DAANES says another child died in Kobani on Jan. 24, 2026, due to a lack of medical oxygen, as a seven-day siege continues to cut water, electricity, food, and medicine, placing thousands of civilians at risk.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As the siege on Kobani enters its seventh day, the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (DAANES) announced that another child has died in the city due to the lack of medical oxygen, highlighting the escalating humanitarian emergency and the collapse of essential services.

Avin Qamishlo, Co-chair of the Media Office of the Democratic Autonomous Administration, told Kurdistan24 that on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, a child died at one of Kobani’s hospitals because the required oxygen was unavailable.

Qamishlo said the death occurred amid an intensifying siege on the city and a sharp decline in medical supplies, stressing that health facilities are no longer able to meet basic needs as critical resources continue to run out.

The Autonomous Administration said the situation in Kobani has deteriorated rapidly, with shortages of medical equipment, fuel, and essential services placing civilians, particularly children, at serious risk.

Under a severe seven-day siege, the city of Kobani has been pushed toward what Kurdish political parties and organizations described as a “slow death.” Water, electricity, and internet services have been completely cut off, while access to food and medicine has been blocked, leaving thousands of civilians in danger.

On Saturday, a group of Kurdish parties and organizations in Kobani issued a joint statement calling for an urgent humanitarian response. The appeal followed the imposition of a tight siege by the Syrian Arab Army on the city and its surrounding villages.

According to the statement, water, electricity, and internet services have been entirely cut for a week, isolating Kobani from the outside world. The parties described the situation as a clear violation of international humanitarian laws and norms.

The statement painted a bleak picture of daily life in the city, saying: “Kobani is today in a state of slow death; children are without milk, patients have no medicine, families lack flour and food, and hospitals and vital institutions have stopped functioning due to the absence of fuel.”

The Kurdish parties warned that thousands of civilians are facing what they described as “slow death,” while the international community remains silent. They characterized the measures imposed on Kobani as “collective punishment” against civilians, which they said constitutes crimes against humanity under international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions and requires immediate intervention.

The death of another child in Kobani, attributed to the lack of oxygen, underscores the worsening humanitarian crisis in the besieged city, as local authorities warn that civilian lives will continue to be lost unless urgent action is taken.

Updated on Jan. 24, 2025, at 10:19 pm.