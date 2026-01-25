Kurdish Child Killed in Syrian Army Shelling West of Kobani

The SDF says a Kurdish child was killed and three civilians wounded by shelling from Damascus-affiliated forces west of Kobani, only hours after a fifteen-day ceasefire extension was announced.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Only hours after the extension of a ceasefire meant to shield civilians and open space for humanitarian relief, shelling resumed west of Kobani, killing a Kurdish child and leaving others wounded, according to the Syrian Democratic Forces.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced in a statement that a Kurdish child was killed as a result of continued shelling by armed groups affiliated with Damascus targeting the village of Qasma, west of Kobani. The SDF said three other civilians were seriously wounded in the same attack.

According to the statement, the shelling occurred despite the recently announced extension of the ceasefire, which the SDF said was violated “directly and openly” by Damascus-affiliated forces.

The SDF said that since the early morning hours, those forces have launched wide-scale attacks on the villages of Zark and Qasma in the western countryside of Kobani. At the same time, the village of Jalabiya, south of the eastern outskirts of the city, was also targeted.

The statement described the renewed military escalation as a serious threat to civilian lives and a direct blow to ongoing diplomatic efforts, noting that the attacks began shortly after the announcement extending the ceasefire period.

The situation in and around Kobani has been highly sensitive in recent days due to an ongoing siege and repeated clashes. The ceasefire extension, which was announced for a period of fifteen days, was viewed as an opportunity to protect civilian lives and allow humanitarian assistance to reach the area. However, the continuation of shelling and the targeting of inhabited villages have raised concerns about adherence to the ceasefire commitments.

The developments come amid an already critical humanitarian situation inside Kobani. According to information provided to Kurdistan24, the city has been under a seven-day siege, with hospitals operating on emergency generators due to severe fuel shortages.

In an interview with Kurdistan24, Dr. Haqi Ali Demir, a specialist in anesthesia and intensive care at Aykor Hospital in Kobani, said medical facilities are nearing collapse.

“We are now living the final hours before a major catastrophe,” Demir said. “At present, we rely entirely on electrical generators to operate sensitive equipment in operating rooms and intensive care units. Diesel reserves are almost completely depleted. If these generators stop, it will be a death sentence for patients connected to ventilators.”

He warned that medical supplies are being rapidly exhausted, including intravenous fluids, anesthetic drugs, and surgical materials, adding that hospitals may soon be unable to perform life-saving operations. Demir also reported a critical shortage of infant formula, placing newborns at risk.

Demir described a broader humanitarian breakdown, with shops emptied of food, families sleeping in streets and cars amid snowfall and freezing temperatures, and no possibility of medical evacuation due to the closure of all roads and crossings. He warned of the risk of deadly epidemics amid water shortages and overcrowding.

The killing of a child amid continued bombardment has deepened fears for civilians in the Kurdish areas around Kobani, as renewed attacks threaten both humanitarian access and prospects for stability in northern Syria.