Kurdish Diaspora Rallies Across Europe Show Solidarity with Western Kurdistan

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Diaspora Confederation (KDC) on Sunday organized a series of mass rallies across several European cities in a show of solidarity with Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria), calling on international decision-makers to halt ongoing attacks and lift sanctions imposed by the Damascus government.

In the Belgian city of Leuven, thousands of Kurds from across all parts of Kurdistan filled the streets, raising Kurdistan flags and chanting slogans emphasizing national unity, including “One, One, One, Kurdistan is One; One, One, One, Kurdish people are One.”

Participants stressed that Kurdistan remains united and that no force can undermine the Kurdish people or erase their national symbols. Speaking to Kurdistan24, one female demonstrator said the rallies aimed to “convey the voice of truth,” condemn terrorism, and express support for the resistance in Western Kurdistan. She also underlined the importance of President Masoud Barzani as a unifying national figure for the Kurdish people.

Similar large-scale demonstrations were held in Berlin and Stuttgart in Germany, as well as in Norway, where Kurdish communities were joined by a significant number of Europeans expressing support for the Kurdish cause. The same unity-focused slogans were echoed throughout the gatherings, reinforcing a shared message of solidarity and peace.

According to organizers, the primary objective of the rallies is to exert political pressure on governments and international institutions to immediately end military operations and blockades targeting Western Kurdistan.

The KDC said the recent wave of demonstrations reflects the growing momentum of the Kurdish Diaspora movement and is an urgent response to the worsening humanitarian situation in Western Kurdistan. The confederation has intensified its outreach to European parliaments and diplomatic circles, seeking to elevate the siege of Kurdish cities as a critical humanitarian and political issue on the international agenda.