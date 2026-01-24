SDF Announces Fifteen-Day Ceasefire Extension Through International Mediation

The Syrian Democratic Forces announced a fifteen-day ceasefire extension through international mediation on Jan. 24, 2026, affirming commitment to de-escalation as Kobani faces a worsening humanitarian crisis.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Against a backdrop of uncertainty on the ground and a deepening humanitarian crisis in Kobani, the Syrian Democratic Forces announced that an agreement has been reached to extend the ceasefire with Damascus for fifteen days, citing international mediation and ongoing dialogue.

In an official statement issued on Saturday, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said that an agreement had been reached to extend the ceasefire for a further fifteen days.

“Our forces, the Syrian Democratic Forces, announce that an agreement has been reached to extend the ceasefire for fifteen days, through international mediation, while dialogue with Damascus continues,” the statement said.

The SDF emphasized its commitment to the agreement and to respecting its terms, describing the extension as a step toward reducing tensions and protecting civilians.

“Our forces affirm their commitment to the agreement and their dedication to respecting it, which contributes to de-escalation, the protection of civilians, and the creation of the necessary conditions for stability,” the statement added.

The announcement came on the same time that Syria’s Ministry of Defense declared it was extending the ceasefire with the Syrian Democratic Forces for fifteen days across all operational fronts of the Syrian Arab Army, with the decision taking effect at 11 p.m.

The Syrian Defense Ministry said the extension was intended to support and facilitate operations carried out by US forces, including the transfer of ISIS detainees from prisons run by the Syrian Democratic Forces to Iraqi territory.

Earlier, at 8 p.m. on Saturday, the four-day ceasefire between Damascus and the SDF had officially expired. Syria’s Foreign Ministry had stated in a separate announcement that, up to that point, no agreement had been reached with the Syrian Democratic Forces regarding an extension of the ceasefire.

In parallel, Reuters reported on Friday, citing sources within the Syrian Democratic Forces, that there was a possibility the deadline granted to the SDF to submit a detailed plan for integrating their forces into Syria’s state structures could be extended.

Separately, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had said that the current ceasefire in Syria should continue, particularly during the transfer of ISIS prisoners to Iraq, arguing that this step would contribute to reducing security risks.

The ceasefire extension comes as the situation in Kobani remains unclear and deeply fragile. Under a seven-day siege, hospitals in the city are on the brink of collapse due to severe shortages of fuel and medical supplies.

Dr. Haqi Ali Demir, a specialist in anesthesia and intensive care in Kobani, warned that hospitals are relying solely on emergency generators, placing patients dependent on ventilators at immediate risk. He said medical stocks are nearly exhausted and that the continuation of the siege could lead to further civilian deaths.

The Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (DAANES) told Kurdistan24 that another child died in Kobani on Jan. 24, 2026, due to a lack of medical oxygen. According to DAANES, the death occurred amid a sharp decline in essential services, including water, electricity, food, and medicine, placing thousands of civilians in danger.

While the ceasefire between Damascus and the SDF has been formally extended for fifteen days, the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Kobani underscores the fragile reality on the ground and the high stakes surrounding the truce’s implementation.