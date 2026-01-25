BCF Completes First Phase of Aid Campaign for Western Kurdistan

Aso stated that within just three days, the campaign raised 210 million Iraqi dinars in financial donations across Erbil. In addition, around 40 trucks carrying humanitarian assistance have been prepared and dispatched to the affected areas.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Stav Aso, Head of the Erbil Office of the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF), announced on Sunday the successful completion of the first phase of a humanitarian campaign to support Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria), which has been severely affected by ongoing conflict.

Aso stated that within just three days, the campaign raised 210 million Iraqi dinars in financial donations across Erbil. In addition, around 40 trucks carrying humanitarian assistance have been prepared and dispatched to the affected areas.

He noted that the aid includes essential supplies such as food, winter clothing, and medical materials, aimed at alleviating the harsh living conditions faced by civilians amid the war.

Aso emphasized the strong public response to the campaign, highlighting the national spirit shown by citizens and donors who contributed generously to the relief effort.

As the largest humanitarian organization in the Kurdistan Region, the BCF has consistently played a leading role in providing assistance to various parts of Kurdistan during times of crisis and disaster. The campaign, Aso said, reflects the foundation’s long-standing humanitarian mission and the deep bonds of solidarity between the people of the Kurdistan Region and Western Kurdistan, particularly in times of hardship.

The BCF is a non-governmental, non-political, and non-profit organization founded in 2005 in Erbil. Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani leads the foundation’s board of founders.

Guided by the motto of Mustafa Barzani, “It is an honor to serve one’s own people,” the BCF began its activities. The foundation has obtained official licenses from both the Iraqi and Kurdistan Regional Governments, and it was licensed by the United States in 2016.

During the United Nations Coordination and Management meeting in April 2016, the BCF was granted Consultative Status by the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). It received official licensing from the British Charity Commission in April 2020 and was also registered as a charity organization in Kuwait in 2016.