SDF Says Syrian Arab Army Violations Continue Despite Ceasefire Extension

The SDF said on Jan. 25, 2026, that Syrian Arab Army violations are continuing despite a fifteen-day ceasefire extension, reporting attacks on villages in the Kobani countryside.

32 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Despite an agreement to extend the ceasefire between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces, the SDF says violations are continuing on the ground, with renewed attacks reported on villages surrounding the city of Kobani, raising fresh concerns over the stability of the truce.

On Sunday, the Media Center of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) issued a statement saying that violations by the Syrian Arab Army are ongoing despite the recently announced extension of the ceasefire.

According to the statement, Syrian Arab Army forces have launched attacks on villages in the Kobani countryside, Western Kurdistan (Northern Syria). The SDF said that assaults have begun on the villages of Sheikhlêr (Shiyoukh) and Zirek.

The statement added that, in western Kobani, the village of Jalabiya, located to the southeast of the city, is also being subjected to shelling.

The SDF said these developments are taking place even though an agreement was reached to extend the ceasefire, stressing that the attacks represent continued violations of the truce.

The statement comes one day after the Syrian Democratic Forces announced that an agreement had been reached to extend the ceasefire with Damascus for fifteen days through international mediation, while dialogue between the two sides continues.

In an official statement issued on Saturday, the SDF said: “Our forces, the Syrian Democratic Forces, announce that an agreement has been reached to extend the ceasefire for fifteen days, through international mediation, while dialogue with Damascus continues.”

The SDF emphasized its commitment to the agreement, saying: “Our forces affirm their commitment to the agreement and their dedication to respecting it, which contributes to de-escalation, the protection of civilians, and the creation of the necessary conditions for stability.”

At the same time, Syria’s Ministry of Defense announced it was extending the ceasefire with the Syrian Democratic Forces for fifteen days across all operational fronts of the Syrian Arab Army, with the decision taking effect at 11 p.m.

The Syrian Defense Ministry said the extension was intended to support and facilitate operations carried out by US forces, including the transfer of ISIS detainees from prisons run by the Syrian Democratic Forces to Iraqi territory.

The ceasefire extension has unfolded amid uncertainty on the ground and a deepening humanitarian crisis in Kobani.

As the ceasefire extension enters its first days, the SDF says continued attacks around Kobani threaten the agreement, underscoring the fragility of the truce and the challenges facing efforts to de-escalate tensions and protect civilians.