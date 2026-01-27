US State Department Praises Iraq’s Role in Regional Stability

In a response to Kurdistan24 on Tuesday, the US Department of State said Iraq’s actions reflect a “profound commitment to collective security” and help lay the groundwork for “a more peaceful, prosperous, and unified future” for countries across the region.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United States has praised Iraq’s growing role in promoting stability in Syria and across the wider region, describing Baghdad’s contributions as “indispensable” to the collective security efforts.

In a response to Kurdistan24 on Tuesday, the US Department of State said Iraq’s actions reflect a “profound commitment to collective security” and help lay the groundwork for “a more peaceful, prosperous, and unified future” for countries across the region.

The remarks come amid intensified US-Iraq coordination on regional security challenges. On Sunday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a telephone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Sudani, during which he commended Baghdad’s leadership in managing the relocation of ISIS detainees from Syria.

According to a State Department readout released on Sunday, Rubio praised the Iraqi government’s “initiative and leadership” in accelerating the transfer of ISIS militants to secure detention facilities inside Iraq. He described the operation as a critical response to recent instability in Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria), where the security of detention centers has been increasingly strained.

The discussion highlighted Iraq’s expanding role in the regional security architecture, as it assumes greater responsibility for thousands of ISIS detainees previously held by Kurdish-led forces in Syria. Rubio and Sudani also discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts to press other countries to repatriate their citizens currently in Iraqi custody so they can be held accountable.

Beyond security cooperation, the call addressed Iraq’s domestic political situation. Secretary Rubio stressed that Iraq’s ability to serve as a stabilizing force depends on maintaining political independence, warning that a government influenced by regional powers would be unable to prioritize Iraq’s national interests, avoid regional conflicts, or advance its partnership with the United States.

US officials have repeatedly emphasized that a sovereign, stable Iraq plays a central role in regional security, particularly at a time of heightened uncertainty in Syria and its neighboring countries.