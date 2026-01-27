UK, US, Germany and France Urge Strict Adherence to Syria Ceasefire

Britain, the US, Germany and France welcomed a 15-day ceasefire extension in Syria and urged strict adherence and restraint, as the UN confirmed the start of humanitarian aid deliveries to Kobani amid ongoing civilian hardship.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Amid continued volatility on Syria’s battle lines, Britain, the United States, Germany and France have jointly called on all parties to strictly uphold a newly extended ceasefire, stressing restraint and de-escalation as humanitarian efforts gain momentum in Kobani.

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, Britain, the United States, France and Germany welcomed the fifteen-day extension of the ceasefire between the Syrian government and Kurdish forces.

“We call upon all parties to strictly adhere to the ceasefire and to exercise their utmost restraint. We urge all external parties to join us in pursuit of peace and de-escalation of violence,” the four nations said.

The statement further urged all parties involved to swiftly reach an agreement on a permanent ceasefire, underscoring the need to prevent further escalation and stabilize the situation on the ground.

The renewed international calls for calm come as humanitarian efforts continue in western Kurdistan. The United Nations has welcomed the start of humanitarian aid deliveries to the city of Kobani, describing the move as a critical step toward easing civilian suffering amid ongoing humanitarian challenges.

In an exclusive interview with Kurdistan24 on Tuesday, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said the organization was pleased with the initiation of the aid delivery process to Kobani and emphasized the importance of ensuring access to basic necessities for civilians affected by conflict.

Haq said the opening of humanitarian corridors and the delivery of assistance were “crucial and important steps,” particularly as Kobani has faced severe humanitarian pressure in recent days due to siege conditions and military clashes. He noted that the arrival of the first aid convoys carrying food and medical supplies followed diplomatic efforts and pressure from the international community.

The humanitarian focus coincides with the anniversary of Kobani’s resistance against ISIS. The Battle of Kobani began on Sept. 13, 2014, and lasted 134 days, ending with the city’s full liberation on Jan. 26, 2015. The defense was led by the People’s Protection Units (YPG) and the Women’s Protection Units (YPJ), later reinforced by Kurdistan Region Peshmerga forces authorized by the Kurdistan Region Parliament and directed by President Masoud Barzani. The Peshmerga entered Kobani on Oct. 30, 2014, through Turkish territory.

The combined efforts of Kurdish forces and sustained airstrikes by the international coalition resulted in ISIS’s first major territorial defeat after the group declared its so-called “caliphate” in 2014. The victory later contributed to continued cooperation against ISIS in other cities, including Raqqa and Manbij.

Haq reaffirmed that the United Nations would continue supporting humanitarian operations to prevent further deterioration of conditions in Kobani and to avert a humanitarian disaster threatening large numbers of civilians in northern Syria.

Separately, in response to a question from Kurdistan24 regarding humanitarian aid sent from the Kurdistan Region to Western Kurdistan, U.S. Department of State said: “As Ambassador Barrack has stated, ‘Iraq’s vital contributions to promoting stability in Syria, and across the broader region, are indispensable. They reflect a profound commitment to collective security and pave the way for a more peaceful, prosperous, and unified future for all our shared neighbors.’”

The official added that there was nothing further to share at this time and referred to Ambassador Barrack’s public statements for comment on US Syria policy.

As international actors press for calm and humanitarian corridors open toward Kobani, the call by four major Western powers to uphold the ceasefire underscores growing diplomatic focus on restraint, stability, and preventing further civilian suffering in Syria.