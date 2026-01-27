Syrian Arab Army Attempt to Seize ISIS Prison, Cut Aid Routes in Western Kurdistan

Kurdistan24 reports that armed Syrian groups are attempting to pressure al-Hasakah and reach Ghwayran prison, while the SDF has secured main roads, reinforced the area, and says the prison holding thousands of ISIS detainees remains under full control.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - On the tense outskirts of al-Hasakah province, Western Kurdistan (Northeast Syria), Syrian Arab Army are attempting to tighten pressure on the city, with the Ghwayran (Sinaa) prison emerging as a central target, according to on-the-ground reporting by Kurdistan24 from near the facility that holds thousands of ISIS detainees.

On Tuesday, Dilan Barzan, Kurdistan24’s correspondent in western Kurdistan, reported from near the Ghwayran prison in al-Hasakah that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) had deployed extensively around the city, taking control of main roads and imposing strict security measures, particularly in the vicinity of the prison.

According to the correspondent, SDF forces reinforced the area around Ghwayran prison with a dense concentration of fighters and adopted heightened security protocols to counter any potential attack by the Syrian Arab Army or armed groups affiliated with Damascus.

Based on information obtained by Kurdistan24, armed groups linked to the Damascus government, despite the declared ceasefire, have over the past two days attempted infiltration attacks from the areas bordering the villages of Safa and Tal Agha. The aim, according to the report, is to reach Ghwayran prison, which houses thousands of ISIS militants.

The correspondent added that these armed groups are also seeking to seize control of both main access routes to al-Hasakah in an effort to cut off the delivery of humanitarian aid from the Kurdistan Region to western Kurdistan.

A fighter speaking to Kurdistan24 described the situation and the morale of the forces, saying: “Our morale is very high, and the security of Ghwayran prison is in the hands of the SDF. There is no danger at all.”

He added: “As long as we are alive, we will not allow any armed group to approach the prison. Coalition aircraft are flying over the prison around the clock, twenty-four hours a day.”

The fighter further noted that nearly 11,000 ISIS members are currently being held inside Ghwayran prison.

The correspondent observed that Kurdish fighters are well prepared and have secured most of the main roads, while avoiding showing all fighters on camera for security reasons. He stated that many fighters are deployed to protect both the internal security of al-Hasakah and the prison, which he described as holding about 5,000 ISIS members.

Coalition aircraft were seen intermittently flying over the prison area. The surrounding neighborhoods appeared largely deserted, with many areas evacuated due to security concerns.

Speaking from near the prison, the correspondent said: “What you see now is the Ghwayran prison. From our camera’s zoom, we can see this dangerous prison located in the heart of al-Hasakah, where many ISIS fighters are held.”

In interviews conducted on site, fighters repeatedly stressed that the prison remains under SDF control. One fighter confirmed: “The Syrian Democratic Forces are guarding the prison. So far, we have not seen anything unusual near it.”

Asked about potential threats, he responded: “No, not so far. Coalition aircraft are constantly flying over the prison, twenty-four seven. We are here to guard the situation.” He confirmed that only ISIS members are detained there and estimated their number at about 5,000.

Another fighter noted that there had been some clashes in the city but said that the SDF and local tribes are working together to maintain control.

Female fighters stationed in the area also spoke to Kurdistan24. One said: “Our morale is great. Everyone is in high spirits. We are all here to protect al-Hasakah and ensure its safety. The situation is stable, and we are ready for any challenges.”

Asked about their message, she said: “Our message is freedom for our people. We want to ensure peace and security. We are determined and will not let anyone break our spirit.”

She added that SDF forces have secured the areas surrounding the prison and prevented hostile forces from approaching, despite their presence several kilometers away.

As armed groups attempt to escalate pressure around al-Hasakah, the SDF maintains that Ghwayran prison and the city remain under firm control, with high morale, extensive deployments, and continuous coalition surveillance shaping the current security posture.