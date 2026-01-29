Peshmerga Repel ISIS Attack in Garmiyan, No Casualties Reported

The incident occurred near the village of Palkana, a mountainous area situated between Kifri and Tuz Khurmatu districts.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Peshmerga forces successfully repelled an attempted attack by ISIS militants early Friday in the Dawda area of the Garmiyan Independent Administration, according to Kurdistan24 correspondent Harem Jaff.

The incident occurred near the village of Palkana, a mountainous area situated between Kifri and Tuz Khurmatu districts. Four ISIS fighters attempted to approach the headquarters of the Peshmerga’s First Battalion and opened fire in an effort to cause damage and disrupt security in the area.

Jaff reported that the Peshmerga units were already on heightened alert and had prior intelligence indicating a possible threat. Security forces responded swiftly, forcing the attackers to retreat after a brief confrontation. The militants were unable to maintain their position and fled the scene.

No casualties were reported among Peshmerga personnel, and authorities confirmed that the situation is fully under control. Security forces remain on high alert and continue to monitor the area to prevent further attacks.

Although ISIS lost territorial control in Iraq in 2017, remnants of the group continue to operate in remote and mountainous areas, particularly in territories disputed between the Iraqi federal government and the Kurdistan Region. Regions such as Garmiyan, Kirkuk, Diyala, and parts of Salahaddin province have witnessed periodic attacks, exploiting security gaps between federal and regional forces.

The Peshmerga forces regularly conduct patrols and security operations in these vulnerable zones to prevent ISIS cells from regrouping and threatening local communities. Authorities continue to stress the importance of coordination between security forces to maintain stability in the region.