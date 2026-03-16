Trump Criticizes Allies for Tepid Response to Strait of Hormuz Security Amid Iran War

US President urges “enthusiasm” from partners as oil prices soar and tensions escalate

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Donald Trump on Monday criticized several US allies for what he described as a lukewarm response to his calls for international support in securing the Strait of Hormuz during the ongoing US war against Iran.

Speaking at the White House during an event with the Kennedy Center's board, Trump urged countries to act with “great enthusiasm,” highlighting the vital importance of keeping the strategic waterway open for global oil shipments.

“The level of enthusiasm matters to me,” he said, adding that some unnamed nations had committed to help, while others had not demonstrated adequate support.

Trump praised the leaders of France and Britain only partially. Of French President Emmanuel Macron, he said, “On a scale of zero to 10, I’d say he’s been an eight… Not perfect — but it’s France. I think he’s going to help.”

Regarding the UK, Trump was more critical of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, saying, “I was not happy with the UK. I think they’ll be involved, yeah, maybe. But they should be involved enthusiastically. You’re our oldest ally, and we spend a lot of money… to protect you.”

Earlier, Starmer emphasized that London was coordinating with European partners to craft a “viable collective plan” to restore freedom of navigation in the region, but ruled out sending NATO forces or being drawn into the wider war.

Trump also downplayed Iranian capabilities, describing the country as a “paper tiger” after two weeks of joint US-Israeli airstrikes. He expressed uncertainty about the condition of Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, saying, “We don’t know… if he’s dead or not… Nobody’s saying he’s 100 percent healthy.”

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has fueled volatility in global oil markets, with prices climbing above $100 per barrel on Monday. Analysts warn that any prolonged disruption in the waterway, through which roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil passes, could have severe economic repercussions worldwide.

European and NATO officials expressed caution in responding to Trump’s demands. A NATO official noted that allies had already increased security in the Mediterranean and were assessing how to contribute to security in the Strait of Hormuz.

Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen emphasized the EU’s desire for de-escalation but said it was important to “keep an open mind” on contributions. Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten described any short-term mission as “very difficult.”

The exchange highlights growing tensions between Washington and its European allies over responsibility for securing strategic maritime routes during a volatile period in the Middle East, as the US pushes for broader cooperation to contain the Iran conflict and protect global energy flows.