Kataeb Hezbollah Announces Death of Senior Security Commander Abu Ali al-Askari

In a statement, the group’s leader, Ahmad al-Hamidawi — also known as Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi — said, “We announce the martyrdom of Haj Abu Ali al-Askari,” without specifying how or when the commander was killed.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – An Iraqi armed group, Kataeb Hezbollah, announced on Monday that its senior security commander, Abu Ali al-Askari, has been killed, though it did not provide details about the circumstances of his death.

In a statement, the group’s leader, Ahmad al-Hamidawi — also known as Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi — said, “We announce the martyrdom of Haj Abu Ali al-Askari,” without specifying how or when the commander was killed.

A security official told AFP that Askari was in fact Abu Ali al-Amiri, who was reportedly killed in a strike in Baghdad on Saturday.

Kataeb Hezbollah described Askari as the group’s security chief. He also served as its spokesperson, responsible for issuing key official statements on behalf of the organization. His most recent statement was released on March 7 following the killing of Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

According to the group, Askari will be succeeded by Abou Moujahed al-Assaf as the new security chief.

Since the outbreak of the current regional conflict, several attacks targeting members of armed groups across Iraq have been attributed to the United States and Israel.