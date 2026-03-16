U.S. Central Command Reports Major Strikes in Operation Epic Fury Against Iran

CENTCOM forces have carried out targeted strikes to dismantle the Iranian regime’s security apparatus, focusing on locations deemed to pose an imminent threat.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Tuesday that Operation Epic Fury, launched against Iran under the direction of the US President on February 28, has achieved significant operational milestones.

CENTCOM forces have carried out targeted strikes to dismantle the Iranian regime’s security apparatus, focusing on locations deemed to pose an imminent threat. According to CENTCOM:

Targets Struck: Over 7,000

Combat Flights Conducted: Over 6,500

Iranian Vessels Damaged or Destroyed: More than 100

The operation has involved a wide array of U.S. military assets across the air, sea, and land domains. Air operations have deployed B-1, B-2, and B-52 bombers, F-15, F-16, F-18, F-22, and F-35 fighter jets, A-10 attack jets, as well as reconnaissance, electronic warfare, and refueling aircraft. Helicopter operations include AH-64 Apache and MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopters, alongside V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft and E-2D airborne early warning planes.

Naval forces have utilized nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines, guided-missile destroyers, and refueling and supply ships. Land-based capabilities include Patriot interceptor missile systems, THAAD anti-ballistic missile systems, M-142 high mobility artillery rocket systems, and counter-drone systems.

CENTCOM emphasized that the strikes would prioritize the protection of U.S. forces and allies while targeting Iran’s military and security infrastructure.