Around 200 U.S. Troops Wounded Across Middle East Since Start of War with Iran: CENTCOM

Captain Tim Hawkins, spokesperson for United States Central Command (CENTCOM), said the injuries occurred in several countries across the region, including Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Around 200 U.S. military personnel have been wounded in seven countries across the Middle East since the start of the U.S.-Israel war against Iran, a U.S. military spokesperson said on Monday.

Captain Tim Hawkins, spokesperson for United States Central Command (CENTCOM), said the injuries occurred in several countries across the region, including Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

“The vast majority of these injuries have been minor, and more than 180 troops have already returned to duty,” Hawkins said, noting that “10 are categorized as seriously wounded.”

The United States Department of Defense had previously reported around 140 wounded troops as of March 10. In addition, 13 U.S. service members have been killed since the conflict began—seven in attacks and six in a plane crash in Iraq.

U.S. and Israeli forces launched a large-scale air campaign against Iran on February 28. In response, Tehran has carried out waves of missile and drone strikes targeting countries across the region that host U.S. troops or military bases.