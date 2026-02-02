President Masoud Barzani, Coordination Framework Leaders Discuss Iraq’s Political Process and Presidency

President Barzani stressed that the position of president is a constitutional entitlement of the Kurdish people, underscoring the need for a clear and agreed-upon mechanism for electing the president to avoid future political disputes.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani met with a high-level delegation from Iraq’s Coordination Framework to discuss the country’s political developments and the formation of the next federal government, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

The delegation included Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, head of the Reconstruction and Development Coalition; Hadi al-Amiri, leader of the Badr Organization; Muhsin al-Mandalawi, head of the al-Asas Alliance; and Abbas Razi, Secretary General of the Coordination Framework.

Discussions focused on the current political situation in Iraq, the steps within the political process, the election of a new Iraqi president, and efforts to form the next federal government. President Barzani stressed that the position of president is a constitutional entitlement of the Kurdish people, underscoring the need for a clear and agreed-upon mechanism for electing the president to avoid future political disputes. He emphasized that the presidential candidate should be chosen in accordance with this mechanism.

The talks also addressed developments in Syria and the wider region, as well as the importance of coordination among Iraq’s political forces.

The meeting was attended by Nechirvan Barzani and Masrour Barzani, deputy presidents of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), along with Fazel Mirani, head of the party’s Executive Committee, and Executive Committee members Hoshyar Zebari, Mahmoud Mohammed, and Sidad Barzani.