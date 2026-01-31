Barzani Charity Foundation Delivers First Convoy to Kurdish Neighborhoods in Aleppo

On Saturday, the Barzani Charity Foundation delivered its first aid convoy to the Kurdish neighborhoods in Aleppo, distributing essential supplies to 600 displaced families.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a tangible step reflecting continued humanitarian outreach, the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) delivered its first aid convoy to the city of Aleppo, reaching the Kurdish neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsud and Ashrafiyeh as part of its support campaign for Western Kurdistan.

Within the framework of the foundation’s humanitarian assistance efforts, the first convoy arrived in Aleppo on Saturday and was distributed to 600 displaced families in the two neighborhoods.

The aid packages included blankets and mattresses, food baskets, hygiene kits, milk, and diapers.

The Aleppo delivery comes as senior officials in the Kurdistan Region confirmed that a large portion of humanitarian assistance sent to Western Kurdistan has already reached its destination.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Erbil Governor Omid Khoshnaw said that most aid has been delivered, while the remaining assistance will continue to be distributed through the Barzani Charity Foundation.

“This campaign is a national, ethnic, moral, and humanitarian duty,” Khoshnaw said, adding that the aid and support were collected from all parts of Kurdistan for the people of Western Kurdistan.

He thanked participants in the campaign and the media for their role in conveying the suffering of Kurds in Western Kurdistan and encouraging citizens to take part in the initiative.

Khoshnaw also announced that, in addition to in-kind assistance, 1.7 billion Iraqi dinars had been collected as part of the campaign.

Regarding demonstrations in support of Western Kurdistan, the Erbil governor said protests should be organized within legal frameworks and in a civil manner, not through disorderly or chaotic actions. He added that at the current stage, and with the announcement of a peace agreement, there is no longer a need for demonstrations.

He expressed hope that the agreement would be implemented without problems, that Kurds in Western Kurdistan would obtain their rights, and that peace and stability would prevail across their areas and throughout Syria.

Khoshnaw also described the efforts of US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham as important, stating that “the Kurdish people never forget their friends,” and expressing hope that the proposed legislation would become law so that the Kurdish people would not face injustice again.

The governor’s remarks come as the Barzani Charity Foundation continues large-scale humanitarian operations across Western Kurdistan.

At a press conference on Friday, BCF President Musa Ahmad said that 255 trucks and 478 workers were mobilized to transport and distribute relief supplies across the region.

According to the foundation’s sixth operational report, aid reached 7,475 families, while 160 schools and nine mosques also benefited from assistance programs.

Fuel support formed a major part of the operation, with 241,632 liters of diesel delivered to 6,850 refugee families, as well as to 178 schools and 10 mosques for heating and essential services.

BCF also distributed 25,589 hot meals across 69 schools and five mosques serving displaced communities. Medical teams provided healthcare services to 3,541 individuals and carried out examinations and treatments in 47 schools.

The figures reflect humanitarian activities conducted between Jan. 22 and Jan. 29, 2026, as aid convoys continue and donations remain in distribution.