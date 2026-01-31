Kurdistani Diaspora in Nashville Mobilizes Aid for Western Kurdistan

Nashville Kurds raise funds through BCF campaigns to provide essential aid for children and families in Western Kurdistan (Rojava).

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Members of the Kurdish diaspora in Nashville have launched a fundraising campaign to support civilians in Western Kurdistan, also known as Rojava, through the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF), Kurdistan24's correspondent Issa Hassan reported. The initiative aims to provide essential items, including milk, clothing, and other necessities, to families affected by ongoing humanitarian challenges in the region.

Campaign organizers said the effort includes both online and in-person contributions. One program, called “Buy Me a Coffee,” allows donors to contribute $5 monthly to support children in Rojava. “The Kurdish community here is large; if they choose, they can raise a significant amount for our children in Rojava to provide them with milk, clothing, and other necessities,” a campaign organizer told Kurdistan24.

Participants emphasized the importance of expressing solidarity and raising awareness for those unable to make their voices heard in Rojava. “It is our duty and responsibility to be their voice—the voice of Rojava, the voice of unity and our Kurdistan. For those whose voices are not heard in Rojava, it is our duty to express our feelings and call upon people to help,” a Kurdish resident of Nashville said.

The Kurdish Diaspora Confederation in Nashville has coordinated closely with the BCF and the Kurdish Cultural Center (KCC) to ensure the success of the campaign.

“For several days, we have been working with business owners and our people in Nashville to support and participate in this campaign. We are very happy that today we are all here together for the success of this project, ensuring this aid reaches our people in Rojava,” a campaign organizer told Kurdistan24.

Organizers highlighted the symbolic and practical significance of unity during times of crisis.

“On a day like this, we must all remember that unity is vital for our people. It is important that we all participate and help our people on such days. This is our duty as the Kurdish Diaspora Confederation. I thank every Kurd who is here today and offers whatever they can. God willing, their charity will reach those in need,” another campaign organizer stated.

The campaign also sought to underscore the urgency of relief efforts amid harsh winter conditions in Rojava.

“It is very important, whether it’s one dollar, two dollars, or any amount. Today it’s snowing here and very cold, but thank God we are in our homes, we have warmth and food. But our brothers and sisters there, their children are out in the cold, without food, electricity, or water. Therefore, any help provided today is significant and very important to us,” another organizer told Kurdistan24.

Local residents described the campaign as both a humanitarian and national obligation.

“I am very proud to participate in this aid campaign for our people in Rojava because they serve their nation with their blood. God willing, we will be able to serve our people with our voices and material support, as this is a human and national duty upon us,” another Kurdish resident told Kurdistan24.

The Nashville campaign represents part of a broader pattern of diaspora engagement in support of Western Kurdistan.

The initiative combines grassroots fundraising, coordination with local cultural institutions, and strategic partnerships with organizations such as the BCF to deliver aid efficiently to vulnerable populations. Campaign leaders emphasized that every contribution, regardless of size, plays a vital role in alleviating hardships faced by residents in the region.

Organizers noted that the collective efforts of the diaspora community are intended not only to provide immediate material relief but also to foster solidarity and raise global awareness of the situation in Western Kurdistan. They encouraged continued participation and highlighted the campaign’s capacity to mobilize resources quickly in response to emerging needs.

Through coordinated efforts, the Kurdish community in Nashville seeks to ensure that aid reaches those most affected by the ongoing humanitarian challenges in Rojava while reinforcing cultural and national bonds within the diaspora.

The campaign underscores the role of diaspora communities in addressing crises abroad and mobilizing resources to support both immediate humanitarian needs and broader national solidarity initiatives.

Aid campaigners in Nashville emphasized the enduring commitment of the Kurdish diaspora to the welfare of residents in Western Kurdistan.