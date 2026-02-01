Eight Dead, Dozens Injured in Bus Accident in Turkey’s Antalya

At least eight killed and 26 were injured as authorities responded to the accident in the southern coastal city of Antalya.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Eight people were killed and 26 others injured in a bus accident in Antalya, a popular tourist city on Turkey’s southern coast, local authorities confirmed Sunday.

Hulusi Sahin, the provincial governor, said the injured were transported to hospitals across the region for treatment. He did not clarify whether any of the casualties were foreign nationals.

Details about the cause of the accident have not yet been released, and emergency services remain on the scene assisting victims and investigating the incident.

Antalya, known for its beaches and historic sites, attracts millions of visitors each year, making road safety a recurring concern in the area. Authorities have urged caution while traveling, particularly on routes frequently used by tourist buses.



This article will be updated as additional details become available.