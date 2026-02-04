Kurdistan Region’s Governance Model Draws Interest From UAE and Gulf States, Official Says

Sirwan Mohammed said the Kurdistan Region’s governance model is drawing attention from the UAE and Gulf states during the World Governments Summit in Dubai, highlighting AI-based training and bilateral agreements to exchange expertise.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - From the corridors of a global summit in Dubai, a senior Kurdistan Region official described how the Region’s governing experience is drawing growing attention from the United Arab Emirates and Gulf states, as Erbil seeks to translate its model into future-oriented public administration.

Sirwan Mohammed, adviser at the Kurdistan Region Ministry of Planning, told Kurdistan24 that the Kurdistan Region’s participation in the World Governments Summit represents a positive reflection on the future working methods of government. He said the UAE and Gulf countries are closely observing the Region’s governance experience, which he described as more advanced than other parts of Iraq.

In a special statement to Kurdistan24 on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Mohammed said the Kurdistan Region maintains strong relations with the UAE and has signed a bilateral agreement with the Dubai government to exchange experiences and expertise accumulated over the past thirty years.

The Planning Ministry adviser revealed that over the past two weeks, a Kurdistan Region delegation joined representatives from 23 governments worldwide in a specialized training course organized by the Dubai government. The course focused on managing planning through artificial intelligence and its impact on education and various planning sectors within government institutions.

Mohammed stressed that the region is undergoing major geopolitical changes, making the presentation of the Kurdistan Region government’s vision through this global summit strategically important. He said: “The knowledge and experience gained here will become the foundation for positive change in the future working methods of government.”

He added that Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, is working to further strengthen relations with countries in the region, especially as the Kurdistan Region’s experience has become a point of interest for Gulf states and the UAE.

As the Kurdistan Region expands its international partnerships, its governance model is emerging as a reference point for dialogue, innovation, and future planning across the Gulf.