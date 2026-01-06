Erbil to Deploy First Advanced Flood Warning System in Kurdistan Region and Iraq

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw announced a project to install Iraq and Kurdistan's first flood warning system. The initiative, supported by PM Masrour Barzani, includes a specialized app to alert citizens, grade risk areas, and provide meteorological data to mitigate climate change impacts.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Governorate of Erbil announced on Tuesday plans to establish a comprehensive flood warning system, a strategic infrastructure project intended to be the first of its kind in both the Kurdistan Region and federal Iraq.

The initiative, discussed during a high-level administrative meeting, aims to modernize the capital’s response to severe weather events and mitigate risks associated with climate change.

The special meeting, held on Tuesday, at the Erbil Governorate headquarters, was presided over by Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw.

The session focused on the technical specifications, installation procedures, and operational goals of the proposed system, which officials described as a critical step in protecting the lives and property of the province's residents.

Strategic Support and Previous Successes

During the proceedings, Governor Khoshnaw attributed the region's recent progress in flood management to the direct and sustained support of Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The Governor noted that the administration has actively adopted measures and procedures developed over previous years to bolster the city's resilience against hydrological hazards.

Khoshnaw highlighted that the local government has successfully implemented several large, important, and strategic projects designed to address infrastructure vulnerabilities. He specifically pointed to the resolution of "weak points" that had historically contributed to the accumulation of excess water and the onset of flash floods.

According to the Governor, these engineering and procedural interventions have, to a large extent, succeeded in eliminating the risk of floods in Erbil city and its surrounding districts. He cited the stability observed during the current year's rainfall season as evidence of the effectiveness of these preventative measures.

A Pioneer Project for the Region

The core of the meeting involved a detailed presentation delivered by the Erbil Irrigation Directorate.

The Directorate provided a scientific explanation of the project’s objectives, outlining the methodology for the installation and operation of the warning system. The presentation underscored the necessity of awareness regarding flood occurrences in an era of shifting weather patterns.

Officials emphasized the pioneering nature of the initiative. With the establishment of this project, Erbil is set to become the first city across all of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region to possess such a specialized system.

A general discussion held among the attendees focused on the system's primary goal: to alert relevant government parties and citizens of the occurrence of any "untoward contingency" resulting from climate change and the arrival of heavy rain.

The system is designed to provide a layer of technological foresight that has previously been absent in the region’s disaster management protocols.

Technological Integration and Public Safety

A significant portion of the project involves the development of a digital interface to communicate directly with the public. It was mentioned during the meeting that the system will include the creation of a special application.

Through this digital platform, authorities will have the capability to disseminate necessary instructions to citizens in real-time.

The application’s functions are set to be multifaceted. It will provide guidelines on how to deal with floods and outline the necessary measures citizens should take to protect their lives during emergencies.

Furthermore, the system will possess the analytical capability to identify specific geographic areas at risk. It will classify and grade these areas based on the severity of the threat, allowing for targeted alerts and resource allocation.

In addition to risk assessment, the project aims to present complete and accurate meteorological information regarding any developing weather event or possibility.

This feature is intended to ensure that both the civilian population and emergency response teams are operating with the most up-to-date data available.

Future Implementation

The meeting concluded with a procedural move to advance the project from the conceptual phase to detailed planning. Governor Omed Khoshnaw formed a specialized committee tasked with conducting a further, in-depth study of the project.

This committee will review the technical requirements and ensure that the implementation aligns with the safety goals of the governorate.

The move to install a sophisticated warning system reflects a broader shift in the Kurdistan Region’s approach to environmental management, moving from reactive measures to proactive, technology-driven solutions.

By integrating meteorological data with digital communication tools, Erbil aims to set a new standard for municipal safety in the face of climate instability.