France Played Key Role in Securing Kurdish Language Rights in Syria, Al-Monitor Reports

16 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Behind closed doors and across diplomatic channels, France emerged as a central actor in shaping one of the most sensitive provisions of the new agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Damascus: the formal recognition of Kurdish language rights in Syria.

The US-based Al-Monitor said in a special report, that France played a decisive role in the new agreement between the SDF and the Syrian government, particularly in securing the civil and cultural rights of the Kurdish people within the framework of the deal.

The report focused on negotiations, noting that Paris had a central and effective role in ensuring that Kurdish civil and cultural rights were anchored in the agreement.

According to information cited by Al-Monitor, based on diplomatic sources, the French government exerted significant pressure to make the guarantee of education in the Kurdish language a core clause of the agreement, which entered the implementation phase on Feb. 2.

The report also stated that France, which has long-standing and friendly relations with the Kurds, continues its efforts to ensure that all Kurdish rights are enshrined in Syria’s new constitution as irreversible constitutional provisions. In this context, Paris stressed the need for effective Kurdish participation in the committee tasked with drafting the new Syrian constitution.

French delegation visits Qamishlo

As part of France’s intensified efforts to strengthen relations and protect Kurdish rights in Syria, a high-level joint delegation from the French government and parliament visited Qamishlo on Tuesday, and met with the Autonomous Administration.

According to a statement from the Democratic Autonomous Administration in North and East Syria (DAANES), the French delegation emphasized that its goal was to convey the demands of the Kurdish people and other components to international decision-making centers.

The statement said: “During the meetings, in which the security and political situation was discussed, the delegation pledged to work to protect the political and civil rights of the region’s residents and to strengthen support in confronting terrorism.”

On Jan. 30, 2026, Mazloum Abdi, commander-in-chief of the SDF, revealed details of the agreement with the Syrian government, signed to protect the population and prevent genocide.

The most important clauses include that SDF military forces will become part of the Syrian Ministry of Defense but remain as brigades and units in their areas; Asayish forces will be integrated into the Syrian Ministry of Interior and tasked with internal city security, while the Syrian army will not enter Kurdish cities or towns.

The agreement also formally recognizes Kurdish-language education in schools and universities, integrates Autonomous Administration employees into state institutions, and places regional administration in the hands of local residents.

It further states that the siege on Kobani will be lifted, forces will withdraw from inside the city to its outskirts, and that the US and France are aware of the details and will remain as political guarantors.

Abdi stressed that although the agreement does not meet all demands, it is the best available option to protect gains at this stage.

As diplomatic pressure and field engagement converge, France’s role has become a defining factor in embedding Kurdish rights within Syria’s emerging political framework.