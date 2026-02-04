Iran, U.S. to Hold Indirect Nuclear Talks in Oman on Friday

According to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, the talks will take place in the Omani capital, Muscat, and will focus exclusively on Iran’s nuclear activities and the potential lifting of sanctions imposed on the country.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran and the United States are set to hold indirect nuclear negotiations on Friday in Oman, Iranian media reported on Wednesday, marking a renewed diplomatic effort to address longstanding tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program.

According to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, the talks will take place in the Omani capital, Muscat, and will focus exclusively on Iran’s nuclear activities and the potential lifting of sanctions imposed on the country. The report stressed that discussions will not extend to Iran’s ballistic missile program or its defense capabilities.

Washington has long opposed Iran’s nuclear program, arguing that it could be used to develop nuclear weapons. Tehran, however, maintains that its nuclear activities are strictly for civilian and peaceful purposes.

The United States has also sought to limit Iran’s ballistic missile arsenal, a demand Iranian officials have consistently rejected. Tehran has repeatedly emphasized that any negotiations must remain confined to nuclear-related issues.

The upcoming meeting follows a series of indirect talks held in April and May last year, during which five rounds of negotiations took place in Oman and Italy. Those discussions ultimately collapsed after a 12-day Israeli attack on Iran, which halted diplomatic momentum.

The planned talks in Muscat signal a potential reopening of diplomatic channels between the two sides after months of heightened regional tensions.