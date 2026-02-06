Syrian Defense Ministry Delegation Arrives in Hasakah to Coordinate with SDF

Syrian MoD officials arrived in Hasakah Friday to integrate 16,000 SDF troops and manage asset handovers under a new deal, a move supported by French FM Barrot during his visit to Erbil.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A delegation from the Syrian Ministry of Defense arrived in the city of Hasakah on Friday, to commence the procedural integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the central government’s military apparatus. The deployment of the delegation marks the operational beginning of a comprehensive agreement signed between the Syrian state and the SDF, aiming to restructure security arrangements and resource management in the region.

The Directorate of Media and Relations at the Syrian Ministry of Defense formally announced the delegation's arrival in Hasakah on Friday.

According to the Directorate, the primary objective of the visit is to establish and oversee the specific mechanisms required to incorporate members of the SDF into the institutions of the Ministry of Defense. This move is characterized by officials as a direct implementation of the terms recently agreed upon by Damascus and the SDF leadership.

The agreement outlines a structured, multi-phase process for military and territorial integration.

According to the details released regarding the accord, the first phase focuses on the reorganization of personnel. This phase mandates the formation of a new, distinct military division comprised of former SDF members. The agreement stipulates that this new division will be composed of three brigades, with a total force strength of 16,000 personnel.

Officials familiar with the timeline of the agreement indicated that the process of integrating these SDF elements with Syrian government forces is scheduled to take one month. This period is designated to allow for the administrative and logistical merging of the forces into the Ministry of Defense’s command structure.

Concurrent with the military integration, the agreement dictates significant transfers of infrastructure and territory. The terms specify that control of Qamishlo Airport, a strategic hub in the region, along with various border crossings, is to be handed over to the Syrian government.

These handovers are positioned as immediate steps within the implementation framework. Following the successful transfer of the airport and border points, the agreement prescribes a second phase of implementation. This subsequent phase will involve the transfer of authority over oil fields in the region to the Syrian state.

The developments in Hasakah occur against the backdrop of high-level diplomatic discussions regarding Syria’s future, held just across the border in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. On Thursday, February 5, 2026, French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot addressed the new arrangement during an official visit to Erbil.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Barrot offered an endorsement of the implementation process.

He framed the agreement as part of a broader effort to stabilize the country. "We are putting forth our efforts to ensure that the rights of Kurds and all components in Syria are protected," Barrot stated.

The French Foreign Minister emphasized that the international community’s engagement is aimed at the realization of the accord's goals. "We are here for the implementation of this agreement, with the goal of creating a united, sovereign, and reconciled Syria," he said.

Furthermore, Barrot highlighted the necessity of ensuring a substantive political role for the Kurdish population within the Syrian state structure. Drawing a parallel to the political status of Kurds in neighboring Iraq, he asserted, "Kurds must have an active participation in the future Syria, similar to the Kurds in Iraq."

The convergence of the military procedures in Hasakah and the diplomatic statements in Erbil underscores a significant shift in the administrative and security architecture of northeast Syria, as the integration of forces and assets proceeds under the newly signed protocols.

This article was updated on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, at 12:59pm.