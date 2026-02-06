Iran–US Talks Resume in Oman After Months of Tensions

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is leading Tehran’s delegation, while US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is representing Washington in the discussions.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Talks between Iran and the United States began on Friday in Oman, marking the first direct engagement between the two sides since last year’s escalation that halted diplomatic efforts, according to Iranian state television.

The negotiations come after a 12-day conflict with Israel last June, during which the United States carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, bringing an earlier round of talks to an abrupt end.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is leading Tehran’s delegation, while US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is representing Washington in the discussions.

Tehran has stated it is prepared to defend its national interests during the talks, while President Donald Trump has previously said he would not rule out military action, underscoring the fragile and high-stakes nature of the renewed dialogue.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister in a post on X emphasized Tehran’s commitment to diplomacy while underscoring its determination to safeguard national interests, as indirect nuclear negotiations with the United States are set to take place in Muscat, Oman.

Araghchi said Iran is entering the diplomatic process “with open eyes and a steady memory of the past year,” stressing that Tehran is engaging in good faith while remaining firm on its rights. He added that commitments must be honored and that “equal standing, mutual respect and mutual interest are not rhetoric—they are a must and the pillars of a durable agreement.”

Oman has long played a mediating role between Iran and the United States, hosting negotiations aimed at reducing tensions and exploring diplomatic solutions to longstanding disputes.