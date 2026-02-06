Explosion at Mosque in Pakistan’s Capital Leaves Multiple Dead and Scores Wounded, Officials Say

A blast at a Shiite mosque in Islamabad on Friday killed 30 and wounded over 90. AFP reported the explosion occurred after prayers, drawing condemnation from PM Shehbaz Sharif.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A deadly explosion struck a Shiite mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Friday, killing at least 30 people and injuring dozens more, according to local authorities and security officials who spoke to Agence France-Presse (AFP). The blast occurred in the Tarlai area of the capital, targeting worshippers shortly after the conclusion of weekly religious services.

A senior police official provided details regarding the timing and nature of the incident to AFP. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the official confirmed that the explosion took place inside a Shiite mosque immediately following Friday prayers, a time when the congregation would typically be gathering in significant numbers.

The police official did not immediately provide information regarding the specific device used or the perpetrators behind the detonation, limiting their comments to the timing and location of the event as the investigation commenced.

Following the initial reports of the blast, local authorities in Islamabad issued a formal statement updating the casualty figures. The authorities confirmed that the death toll had reached 30 at the site of the attack in Tarlai. The statement also highlighted the immense strain placed on the city's medical infrastructure as emergency responders worked to evacuate the survivors.

According to the official communication from local authorities, the number of wounded individuals transported to medical facilities was substantial, stating that the "number of patients brought to various hospitals has exceeded 80."

The scale of the emergency response was corroborated by visual evidence gathered by journalists at the scene of the city’s primary medical centers. An AFP photographer stationed outside the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital reported witnessing a chaotic influx of victims.

The photographer observed dozens of wounded people arriving at the hospital, confirming the reports from authorities regarding the high volume of injuries sustained during the explosion. The visual confirmation from the hospital underscored the severity of the attack as medical personnel attended to the waves of patients being transferred from the Tarlai area.

In the wake of the violence, the executive leadership of the country addressed the incident. Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, issued a condemnation of the blast.

The Pakistani Prime Minister’s statement denounced the violence that targeted the house of worship, though further details regarding the government’s security response were not immediately detailed in the initial reports provided by the news agency.

The attack in Islamabad marks a significant security breach in the capital city, with the heavy casualty count of 30 dead and over 90 wounded drawing immediate attention from both local administration and international observers.

As of Friday afternoon, the situation remained active as hospitals continued to treat the influx of patients described by the local authorities and witnessed by AFP personnel on the ground.