French CG Reaffirms Oversight of SDF-Damascus Accord and Support for Kurdish Rights in Syria

French Consul General Yann Braem told Kurdistan24 that Paris is closely monitoring the SDF-Damascus deal, reaffirming support for Kurdish rights and the ongoing partnership against ISIS.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Yann Braem, the French Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, declared on Friday that France is maintaining a vigilant posture regarding the recently concluded agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian government. Speaking in an interview with Kurdistan24, the envoy emphasized that Paris remains committed to closely monitoring the implementation of the accord while ensuring that the political and civil rights of the Kurdish population are preserved within any future Syrian state framework.

Mr. Braem’s comments provided a detailed diplomatic perspective on the current engagement between French officials and regional actors. He confirmed that the evolving situation in Syria, particularly the arrangement between the SDF and Damascus, was a central topic of discussion during recent high-level meetings.

The Consul General noted that the substance of the dialogue between the French Foreign Minister and Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the SDF, served as a summary of the agreement reached with the Syrian government.

"We are closely monitoring the SDF-Damascus agreement," Mr. Braem told Kurdistan24. He elaborated that during the interactions between the French leadership and Kurdish representatives, it was reiterated that France intends to continue its support for the region while keeping the political developments under strict observation.

The envoy stressed that the diplomatic priority is to ensure stability, stating that "everyone must cooperate for the stability of the Region and Syria."

A significant portion of the Consul General’s remarks focused on the political future of the Kurds in Syria following the agreement. Mr. Braem relayed that the French Foreign Minister had discussed the ceasefire directly with the Damascus government, underscoring a specific condition regarding the status of the Kurdish minority.

According to Mr. Braem, the French position holds that "Kurdish rights in Syria must be protected, and they must have a standing in the new Syria." This statement aligns with France's broader diplomatic efforts to secure a representative political structure in the country.

Beyond the political dimensions of the deal with Damascus, Mr. Braem reaffirmed France’s security commitment to the SDF, citing their historical role in the campaign against the Islamic State (ISIS). "The SDF were our partners in the war against ISIS, and we are committed to that partnership and coordination," Mr. Braem stated.

He highlighted that France views itself as a primary facilitator for conflict resolution in the theater, asserting that "France is always the leading country for negotiations so that problems can be resolved through this platform."

The interview also touched upon the bilateral relationship between France and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Mr. Braem characterized the current state of relations as a continuation of a long-standing friendship, a sentiment he noted was explicitly reaffirmed during the recent rounds of diplomatic meetings.

He emphasized the necessity of cooperation to maintain regional stability.

In his assessment of the leadership in the Kurdistan Region, the Consul General offered high praise for the role played by the Barzani leadership in mediating regional crises. When addressing the specific role of President Masoud Barzani in resolving issues and addressing instability in Western Kurdistan (Rojava), Mr. Braem was unequivocal.

He noted that the roles of both President Barzani and Nechirvan Barzani were "very decisive and positive in achieving peace and stability," signaling French appreciation for the diplomatic leverage exercised by Erbil in the broader Syrian context.

During the exchange, the discussion turned briefly to cultural symbols of the French-Kurdish relationship. Kurdistan24 anchor Snur Alani asked the Consul General about the possibility of a symbolic gesture in Paris.

Alani inquired whether, given that a street in Paris had been named after the Peshmerga, officials might consider naming a street "Kezi" (Braid) as well. In response, Mr. Braem stated that while he was not fully aware of that specific proposal, he regarded the concept as a "beautiful initiative."

The Consul General’s statements on Friday serve to clarify France’s diplomatic posture as the region undergoes significant political shifts.

By confirming that Paris is not only supporting the SDF-Damascus agreement but is also actively monitoring its execution to ensure Kurdish rights are upheld, Mr. Braem outlined a policy of conditional engagement aimed at fostering a stable and inclusive "new Syria."