Global Coalition Welcomes SDF-Syrian Government Agreement

Participants welcomed the comprehensive agreement reached between the Syrian government and the SDF, which includes a permanent ceasefire and frameworks for the civil and military integration of Western Kurdistan (northeast Syria).

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Senior diplomatic and defense officials from the Small Group of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS/Daesh convened in Riyadh on Monday, where participants commended the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) for their pivotal role and sacrifices in the fight against the extremist group.

The meeting, hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, was opened by Saudi Vice Foreign Minister Waleed A. Elkhereiji and co-chaired by U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack. Officials expressed appreciation to Riyadh for its continued leadership in supporting regional and international counterterrorism efforts.

Participants welcomed the comprehensive agreement reached between the Syrian government and the SDF, which includes a permanent ceasefire and frameworks for the civil and military integration of Western Kurdistan (northeast Syria). Coalition members praised the SDF’s long-standing contributions and sacrifices in combating ISIS, noting that their efforts were instrumental in degrading the group’s territorial control and operational capabilities.

The coalition also acknowledged Syria’s stated intention to assume national leadership of counter-ISIS operations and encouraged close coordination between Damascus, the SDF, and regional partners to ensure stability in formerly ISIS-held areas.

Officials reaffirmed key priorities in the Defeat ISIS campaign, including the secure transfer and safeguarding of ISIS detainees, third-country repatriation, and the dignified reintegration of families from al-Hol and Roj camps into their communities of origin.

The meeting also welcomed Syria as the 90th member of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, with coalition members expressing readiness to provide direct support to Syrian and Iraqi efforts. Defense officials highlighted ongoing coordination between diplomatic and military tracks, including detainee transfer operations.

Coalition members reiterated their shared commitment to defeating ISIS in Syria and Iraq, underscoring that continued international support and cooperation—particularly with forces on the ground such as the SDF—remain essential to maintaining regional security and preventing the group’s resurgence.