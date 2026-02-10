PM Masrour Barzani, Central Bank Governor Review Banking Reforms Following e-Psûle Launch

Governor Al-Alaq praised the Prime Minister’s vision for banking reform and the digitalization of public services, reaffirming the Central Bank’s full readiness to continue coordination and cooperation with relevant KRG institutions.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday met with officials and representatives of several Iraqi and Kurdistan Region banks, as well as e-wallet service providers, to discuss advancing banking reforms and digital financial services, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The meeting, held in the presence of Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) Governor Ali Al-Alaq, focused on the MyAccount and e-Psûle projects, which aim to modernize financial transactions and expand digital payment systems across the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

Participants stressed the importance of strengthening the banking system and enhancing cooperation and coordination between the KRG, the Central Bank of Iraq, and the banks participating in the two initiatives.

Prime Minister Barzani expressed his appreciation to Governor Al-Alaq and the CBI team for facilitating close cooperation with the KRG and for supporting the government’s reform agenda to modernize and develop the banking sector. He also commended the Central Bank’s ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening Iraq’s financial system.

For his part, Governor Al-Alaq praised the Prime Minister’s vision for banking reform and the digitalization of public services, reaffirming the Central Bank’s full readiness to continue coordination and cooperation with relevant KRG institutions.

The discussions followed the official launch of e-Psûle earlier the same day, a unified digital platform developed by the KRG to modernize government payments and services. The platform allows citizens to pay government bills electronically through banks and digital wallets, reducing reliance on cash and in-person transactions.

Officials have described e-Psûle as a key pillar of the Kurdistan Region’s broader digital transformation agenda, aimed at improving service delivery, strengthening financial oversight, and supporting a more transparent and citizen-centered governance system.