Syrian Army Withdraws from Hasakah Outskirts, Handing Security to Internal Forces Under Damascus–SDF Deal

The Syrian Arab Army has begun withdrawing from the outskirts of Hasakah under an agreement with the SDF, with internal security forces deployed to take control as monitoring and phased implementation continue.

13 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - On the edges of Hasakah, where military lines have long defined daily life, a new phase began to take shape on Tuesday, as the Syrian Arab Army formally launched its withdrawal from the city’s surroundings, turning an agreement on paper into a visible shift on the ground.

In a formal statement, the Operations Command of the Syrian Arab Army announced the latest field developments around the city of Hasakah.

According to the statement, Syrian forces have officially begun withdrawing from positions surrounding the city. The move was described as a commitment to the agreement recently signed between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The statement noted that in parallel with the withdrawal of army units, internal security forces have been deployed across the vacated areas. These forces have assumed responsibility for controlling the territory and maintaining security in the newly cleared zones.

The Operations Command emphasized that the SDF has demonstrated full commitment to implementing all provisions of the agreement and has taken what it described as a number of positive steps in this direction, steps that are expected to contribute to greater stability in the area.

In the final part of the statement, the Operations Command said it remains engaged in continuous monitoring and assessment of field conditions, with the aim of determining future steps within the framework of the joint understandings.

The developments follow earlier disclosures by Kurdistan24 correspondent Akram Salih in Hasakah, who said that under an understanding with Damascus, the SDF is set to withdraw from western Hasakah, with local internal security forces taking their place.

Salih stated that, in the near term, SDF units would leave areas in the western districts of Hasakah as part of the implementation of the agreement reached between SDF leadership and the Syrian government.

Addressing how security would be maintained, he said: “In place of the SDF, the internal security forces will be deployed.”

He added that, under the terms of the agreement, internal security will remain inside the city of Hasakah and assume responsibility for protecting the city, without Syrian army forces entering the urban area.

Salih noted that the process is still in the negotiation phase and that the agreement has not yet been implemented one hundred percent.

He said: “If the understandings are implemented as agreed and in full, then by the fifteenth of this month all closed roads will be reopened, especially the reopening of the Kobani road, which will be an important step for civilians.”

In further remarks, Salih highlighted the expected impact on Kobani: “If the agreement is fully implemented, Syrian government forces will withdraw from the surroundings of Kobani, and the administration and protection of the cities will be handed to the internal security forces.”

As the phased steps continue, the redeployment in western Hasakah marks a new stage in translating the SDF–Damascus understanding into changes on the ground.

With withdrawals now underway and security responsibilities shifting, the agreement between Damascus and the SDF is moving from negotiation to implementation, reshaping the security landscape around Hasakah.