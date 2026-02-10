U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson Praises PM Barzani's Role in Historic SDF–Damascus Agreement

Wilson expressed gratitude for the KRG’s efforts in supporting dialogue between Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharra and SDF commander-in-chief Mazloum Abdi, calling the agreement a significant step toward stability in Western Kurdistan

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson on Tuesday commended Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for their role in facilitating what he described as a historic diplomatic agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian government.

Speaking at the U.S. Congress, Wilson expressed gratitude for the KRG’s efforts in supporting dialogue between Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharra and SDF commander-in-chief Mazloum Abdi, calling the agreement a significant step toward stability in Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria).

“I’m really grateful for the efforts of the prime minister, Masrour Barzani, and the KRG for insisting on this historical diplomatic effort and agreement,” Wilson said. He also reflected on his long-standing engagement with the Kurdistan Region, noting that he founded the Kurdistan Regional Caucus two decades ago and describing the KRG today as “a symbol of prosperity.”

Wilson’s remarks come in the wake of a comprehensive agreement reached on Jan. 30 between the SDF and the Syrian government aimed at ending hostilities and integrating military and administrative structures in Western Kurdistan.

According to details released by the SDF, the agreement includes a full ceasefire and the withdrawal of forces from current points of contact. As part of the security arrangements, Syria’s Interior Ministry forces are set to enter the centers of Hasakah and Qamishlo, while the SDF’s internal security forces, known as Asayish, will be gradually merged into the state security framework.

The deal also outlines military restructuring, including the formation of a new division made up of three SDF brigades and a special brigade from Kobani, operating under the military structure of Aleppo province.

On the administrative level, institutions affiliated with the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (DAANES) will be placed under official Syrian state authority, with civil servants continuing their duties under the new framework.

The agreement further includes provisions guaranteeing civil and educational rights for the Kurdish population and facilitating the return of internally displaced persons to their areas of origin.