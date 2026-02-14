Iraq Declares Army Ready to Secure Borders as International Coalition Withdrawal Nears

Sabah al-Numan said the Iraqi army is fully ready to protect the country’s borders, shifting toward a professional, self-reliant force with advanced technology as coalition forces prepare to withdraw.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As the phase of international military presence in Iraq draws closer to its end, the country’s armed forces are stepping into what officials describe as a new chapter of responsibility. In a moment defined by transition, Baghdad is signaling readiness—grounded in restructuring, technology, and doctrine—to secure its borders and sustain national defense without external dependence.

Sabah al-Numan, spokesperson for the General Commander of the Armed Forces, said the Iraqi army is now fully prepared to protect the country’s borders, even as the withdrawal of the International Coalition nears.

According to al-Numan, the Iraqi military is no longer focused solely on increasing troop numbers. Instead, it is working to build a professional force equipped with the latest military technologies and advanced weapons. The core objective, he explained, is to reduce reliance on external assistance and reach a stage of self-sufficiency in training and armament.

In remarks to Iraqi media, al-Numan said: “Iraq is moving with confidence toward building a professional military system. This system will benefit from the field experience gained during the war against terrorist organizations.”

He added that the army is being guided by loyalty to the state, the constitution, and a unified national doctrine.

Under the new plans, the Iraqi army is working across several strategic axes. These include efforts to produce military requirements domestically, strengthen air defense capabilities as a national shield, and prepare to confront modern technological threats. These steps, he said, build on the operational expertise acquired during the fight against ISIS in urban environments.

The statements come at a time when Iraq is redefining its security posture, emphasizing national capacity and long-term resilience as it assumes full responsibility for its borders and defense.