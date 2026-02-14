President Nechirvan Barzani and Vatican Foreign Minister Discuss Coexistence and the Situation of Local Communities

President Nechirvan Barzani met Vatican Foreign Minister Paul Richard Gallagher. Discussed regional developments and protection of ethnic/religious communities.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Region Presidency announced that this morning, Saturday, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican Foreign Minister.

During the meeting, the latest regional developments and the situation of ethnic and religious communities were discussed. Nechirvan Barzani reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region's commitment to protecting the rights of these communities and promoting a culture of coexistence.

For his part, Gallagher praised the environment of tolerance and coexistence in the Kurdistan Region and expressed the Vatican's support for the peace and stability of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.