President Nechirvan Barzani Meets with U.S. Congressional Delegation

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Region Presidency announced that as part of his ongoing series of meetings at the Munich Security Conference, President Nechirvan Barzani met with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and an accompanying delegation consisting of several members of the U.S. Congress.

The meeting focused on U.S. relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the further development of mutual cooperation. President Nechirvan Barzani expressed the Kurdistan Region’s gratitude and appreciation for the continuous support provided by the United States and the U.S. Congress to both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The U.S. Congressional delegation underscored the significance of the Kurdistan Region’s role as a cornerstone of stability in the region. They reaffirmed their support for Iraq and the preservation of the Kurdistan Region’s constitutional status, while emphasizing the importance of resolving outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad to maintain the country’s peace and security.

The situation in Syria and the status of the Kurds in that country were also discussed. Both sides emphasized the necessity of safeguarding the rights of the Kurds and other components within the current context and in the future constitution of a unified Syria.

Furthermore, the meeting addressed the latest security developments and the ongoing threats posed by terrorism.