US Sends 12 Advanced F-15 Fighter Jets to Middle East in Military Buildup

The US is sending twelve F-15 fighter jets and additional aircraft to the Middle East as it reinforces its military posture, alongside the deployment of the USS Gerald R. Ford to join existing naval forces in the region.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The skies over the Middle East are set to change as Washington reinforces its military footprint, moving advanced combat aircraft into the region at a moment marked by heightened tension and parallel diplomatic efforts.

The New York Times reported that the United States is deploying twelve additional F-15 fighter jets to the Middle East as part of efforts to strengthen its military position across the region.

Pentagon officials told the newspaper that B-2 bomber aircraft, which took part in strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities last summer, have been placed on high alert at their bases in the United States. The same officials said that, alongside the fighter jets, the US is also sending A-18 Growler aircraft, which are specialized in disrupting radar systems.

The deployment of air assets comes as the United States also expands its naval presence in the region. According to AFP, the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, has been ordered to sail from the Caribbean Sea to the Middle East.

US officials said the move will position two US aircraft carriers and their accompanying warships in the region, joining the USS Abraham Lincoln, which arrived more than two weeks earlier with a task force of guided-missile destroyers.

Officials speaking on condition of anonymity said the relocation of the Gerald R. Ford, which had been operating in the Caribbean following earlier missions, would enhance Washington’s ability to respond to evolving security challenges.

The naval deployment is unfolding as diplomatic activity between Washington and Tehran continues. Indirect talks aimed at reaching an agreement on Iran’s nuclear program were held in Oman on Feb. 6, and US leaders have reiterated the importance of a diplomatic solution. President Donald Trump warned that failure to reach a deal could have significant consequences.

It remains unclear how long the Gerald R. Ford will stay in the Middle East. Crew members aboard the carrier have already been deployed for several months, underscoring what officials described as the strategic flexibility of US naval forces.

The White House and the Pentagon have not issued immediate comments on the latest deployment orders.