President Nechirvan Barzani and Dutch Prime Minister Meet in Munich

President Nechirvan Barzani met Dutch PM Dick Schoof and Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans. Discussed strengthening Netherlands ties with Iraq and Kurdistan Region.

47 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Region Presidency announced that on Saturday, as part of his scheduled meetings at the Munich Security Conference, President Nechirvan Barzani met with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, and the Dutch Minister of Defence, Ruben Brekelmans.

The meeting focused on the development of the Netherlands' relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the continuation of Dutch support across various sectors. President Nechirvan Barzani expressed his gratitude to the Netherlands for its ongoing support to the Kurdistan Region.

For their part, the Dutch delegation reaffirmed that their country attaches great importance to its relations with the Kurdistan Region and remains committed to supporting stability and development in the region.