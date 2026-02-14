Iranian President: Kurdistan, and other Neighbors are 'Brothers and Relatives'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran, Kurdistan, Iraq, and Azerbaijan are “brothers and kin,” adding that shared history with neighboring states should be revived to achieve peace, security, and economic stability.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - On Saturday, Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran, spoke at the International Congress on Investment Opportunities and Financial Provision for Corridors, declaring that Iran considers Kurdistan, Iraq, and Azerbaijan not only neighbors, but “brothers and kin.”

“We are brothers and relatives with the Republic of Azerbaijan, Iraq, and Kurdistan,” Pezeshkian said during his address.

He further noted that Iran shares thousands of years of history with Turkey, Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan, stressing that these deep-rooted connections must be revived and strengthened.

Pezeshkian stated that reviving regional relations is essential, saying that through peaceful connectivity, scientific development, and the strengthening of collective capacities, the region can achieve lasting security and economic stability.

The remarks were delivered during the International Congress on Investment Opportunities and Financial Provision for Corridors, where Pezeshkian addressed regional cooperation and historical ties as part of broader discussions on economic connectivity.

By linking history with a vision of shared progress, Pezeshkian presented regional unity as the pathway toward peace, growth, and security.