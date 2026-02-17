Kurdistan Region PM Barzani Congratulates Muslims on Start of Ramadan

“I hope that the month of Ramadan brings happiness, peace, and generosity. We ask God to accept everyone's fasting and worship,” the Prime Minister said in his message.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, on Tuesday extended his warmest congratulations to Muslims in Kurdistan and around the world on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government.

“I hope that the month of Ramadan brings happiness, peace, and generosity. We ask God to accept everyone's fasting and worship,” the Prime Minister said in his message.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is observed by Muslims worldwide as a period of fasting from dawn to sunset, prayer, charity, and spiritual reflection. The holy month commemorates the revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad and is widely regarded as a time that emphasizes compassion, unity, and support for those in need. Communities traditionally mark the occasion with family gatherings, communal prayers, and charitable initiatives aimed at assisting the less fortunate.

The Prime Minister’s message comes as Muslim communities prepare for weeks of religious observance and social solidarity.

Eid Al Fitr, a religious feast celebrated at the end of Ramadan, will fall on March 20 or 21. The sighting committee will determine the exact date towards the end of the month.