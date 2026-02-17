President Masoud Barzani Congratulates Muslims on Arrival of Ramadan

In the message, President Barzani expressed hope that the sacred month would bring blessings, and peace to all Muslims observing it.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani on Tuesday extended his congratulations to Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq, and across the world on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, according to a statement released by Barzani Headquarters.

In the message, President Barzani expressed hope that the sacred month would bring blessings, and peace to all Muslims observing it. “I ask God to accept everyone’s fasting and prayers, and to bring blessings and peace to all during this holy month,” the statement read.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is observed by Muslims worldwide as a period of fasting from dawn to sunset, prayer, charity, and spiritual reflection. The holy month commemorates the revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad and is widely regarded as a time that emphasizes compassion, unity, and support for those in need. Communities traditionally mark the occasion with family gatherings, communal prayers, and charitable initiatives aimed at assisting the less fortunate.

Eid Al Fitr, a religious feast celebrated at the end of Ramadan, will fall on March 20 or 21. The sighting committee will determine the exact date towards the end of the month.