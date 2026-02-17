UK Consulate in Erbil Extends Ramadan Greetings as Holy Month Begins in Kurdistan Region

The UK Consulate General in Erbil extended Ramadan greetings as the Kurdistan Region confirmed Wednesday as the first day of the holy month.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As the holy month of Ramadan begins, the UK Consulate General in Erbil has extended its warm congratulations to Muslims, marking the occasion with a message of reflection and shared spiritual observance.

On Tuesday, the UK Consul General in Erbil announced: “On the occasion of the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, we extend our warmest congratulations to you. This year, a time of reflection and worship brings together both Ramadan and the Christian fast of Lent.”

The congratulatory message coincided with the official confirmation of the start of Ramadan in the Kurdistan Region.

The Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs of the Kurdistan Regional Government announced that Wednesday will be the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

Earlier, Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, also extended his congratulations to Muslims in Kurdistan and around the world.

In his message, the Prime Minister said: “I hope that the month of Ramadan brings happiness, peace, and generosity. We ask God to accept everyone's fasting and worship.”

With official confirmation of the crescent sighting and messages of goodwill from both diplomatic and regional leaders, Muslims in the Kurdistan Region begin the holy month amid expressions of solidarity and reflection.