Kurdistan Region President Extends Ramadan Greetings, Calls for Peace and Harmony

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani congratulated Muslims on Ramadan, urging tolerance and coexistence.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - With the sighting of the new crescent moon confirmed, the President of the Kurdistan Region extended his congratulations to Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq, and across the world, marking the official arrival of the holy month of Ramadan.

On Tuesday, Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, issued a message of congratulations on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The following is the text of the statement:

"On the occasion of the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, I extend my warmest congratulations and best wishes to the Muslims of Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world. I hope this month brings with it goodness, blessings, and stability for the people of Kurdistan and all the peoples of the region.

Let us take this religious occasion as an opportunity to deepen the spirit of tolerance, harmony, and coexistence, which has always been the beautiful identity of Kurdistan.

We pray to God Almighty that this month marks the beginning of the end of pain and problems, and that the message of peace and harmony prevails throughout the entire world.

Ramadan Mubarak to everyone, and may you all live in goodness and happiness.

Nechirvan Barzani

President of the Kurdistan Region

February 17, 2026"

On the same evening, The High Moon Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) issued a statement announcing that it met on the evening of Tuesday, alongside sub-committees in the provinces and independent administrations to determine the start of the holy month.

The committee confirmed that, based on documented evidence, the new crescent moon was sighted in the skies of the Kurdistan Region. Consequently, the committee officially declared Wednesday, as the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in the Kurdistan Region.