Iraqi Sunni Leader Affirms Strategic Ties with President Barzani, Signals Support for KDP Presidential Candidate

8 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Azm Alliance leader Muthanna al-Samarrai affirmed his pride in what he described as a strategic alliance with President Masoud Barzani, while stressing that his bloc maintains good relations with all Kurdish parties.

In a televised interview, al-Samarrai addressed his alliance’s position regarding the vote for a presidential candidate should Kurdish forces present two nominees. He expressed hope that Kurdish parties would agree on a single candidate.

However, he added that if two candidates proceed to parliament, Azm will vote for “whoever adhered to the political agreements and supported the alliance at previous stages”.

Al-Samarrai declined to disclose in advance the name of the candidate who would receive his bloc’s votes, explaining that the voting decision is confidential and institutional. He said it is subject to discussions within the political bureau and the leaders of the Azm Alliance, and is not an individual decision.

The Azm leader also revealed details of certain local political understandings that will reflect on the alliance’s central decisions.

He stated that the Kurdistan Democratic Party committed to agreements with Azm in alliances in Salahuddin province, while the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan did not adhere and completed the quorum with other parties.

Al-Samarrai added, “In Kirkuk province, we were neutral and did not stand against the Patriotic Union, and naturally every political position is met with a corresponding position.”

At the conclusion of the interview, when the program presenter inferred that these dynamics and the strategic alliance with the Kurdistan Democratic Party clearly indicate that Azm’s votes will go to the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s candidate, al-Samarrai responded diplomatically: “That is your opinion, and I respect it.”