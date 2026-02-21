Hasaka Governor Announces Reopening of Roads, Release of Detainees, and Resumption of Damascus Routes

Hasaka Governor Noureddin Ahmed announced reopening roads to the city, advancing procedures at Qamishlo International Airport, reinstating dismissed employees, releasing detainees, and resuming overland routes with Damascus to restore stability and services.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A new phase of administrative action is unfolding in Hasaka province, as Governor Noureddin Ahmed Issa announced a series of measures aimed at restoring stability and improving public services across the region.

In a statement, the Governor of Hasaka said that on Sunday all roads leading to the city of Hasaka will be reopened. He noted that this decision comes after completing the necessary procedures to ensure the safety of movement.

Issa also indicated that on Saturday, within the framework of efforts to complete work related to Qamishlo International Airport, a technical delegation from Damascus is scheduled to arrive in Hasaka.

The governor further clarified that a specialized committee within the district administration has been formed to oversee the process of reintegrating the General Establishment for Grain Trade and Processing. In addition, dismissed employees will be reinstated to their positions in accordance with legal procedures.

He added that instructions have been issued for the release of a number of detainees in Hasaka on Saturday.

Moreover, the Governor of Hasaka announced the resumption of overland transport routes between Hasaka and Damascus, a step he said would contribute to strengthening connections and facilitating the movement of citizens and goods.

He stressed that the next phase will include further practical steps to reactivate various service sectors with the aim of meeting the needs of the province’s residents.

The announcement follows the recent appointment of Noureddin Ahmed Issa as Governor of Hasaka by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa under a presidential decree. Issa formally assumed his duties on Feb. 13, 2026, marking a new administrative phase in the province.