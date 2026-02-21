US Forces Move Troops from Syria to Kurdistan Region Amid Ongoing Regional Logistics Operations

Approximately 100 vehicles and personnel were transferred from the Qasrak base in Hasakah city, northeastern Syria, to the Kurdistan Region, a source told Kurdistan24.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) on Saturday told Kurdistan24 that U.S. forces have begun transferring personnel and equipment from Western Kurdistan in northeastern Syria to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The redeployment reportedly originated from the Qasrak base in northeastern Hasakah city, which had seen increased logistical activity in recent hours.

According to the SOHR, nearly 100 armored vehicles and military personnel crossed the Al-Waleed border gate from the Kurdistan Region into Syria, arrived at the military base, and began loading equipment in preparation to return to the Kurdistan Region.

SOHOR pointed out that the transfer appears to have been carried out unilaterally by the U.S. side, without any formal statement regarding the scale or purpose of the operation. It remains unclear whether the movement reflects a permanent redeployment of forces or is a temporary logistical rotation.

The U.S. has maintained a military presence in northeastern Syria since 2014, primarily to support the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the fight against ISIS. Over the years, U.S. forces have operated multiple bases in Hasakah and surrounding areas, providing training, intelligence, and logistical support to local forces.

The Kurdistan Region of Iraq has served as a strategic hub for U.S. operations in northern Iraq and Syria, enabling rapid movement of troops and equipment across borders.

Transfers like the one reported from Qasrak are not unprecedented, though they often reflect evolving operational priorities, regional security dynamics, and coordination between U.S. and local authorities.

The redeployment also occurs as the SDF continues discussions with Damascus regarding local governance, education, and security arrangements in Kurdish-majority areas of northeastern Syria, highlighting the complex interplay between international military operations and regional political developments.