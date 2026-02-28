Russia Awards Cultural Heritage Protection Certificate to Kurdish Architect and Painter Nurek Museyan

Russia awarded a “Cultural Heritage Protection” certificate to Kurdish architect Nurek Museyan, recognizing his artistic achievements and architectural excellence.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In an official decision signed by the Deputy Minister of Culture of Russia, a special certificate for “Cultural Heritage Protection” has been awarded to Kurdish architect and painter Nurek Museyan.

Nurek Museyan, a young Kurdish artist born in Armenia and currently residing in Moscow, holds a record marked by notable achievements. He has so far organized five solo exhibitions in various cities across Russia and has produced more than 500 artistic works.

In the field of architecture, Museyan secured first place in the Diplomatic Architecture Competition for four consecutive years and was honored by Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Last year, in recognition of his excellence and distinction in university studies, he was awarded a master’s scholarship in architecture.

The Kurdish architect has expressed hope to hold special exhibitions in Erbil, Sulaimani, and Duhok in the near future, aiming to expand his architectural work within Kurdistan.

The recognition highlights Museyan’s contributions to art and architecture, as well as his engagement in cultural heritage preservation.